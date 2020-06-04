Wolf, Cuomo responsible for nursing home deaths
Editor, The News:
We as a nation are fighting an invisible enemy.
We have been issued orders on how to live, with a to-do and a not-to-do list. Unfortunately, some also must deal with lunatic policies of liberal (Democratic) governors.
The governors of New York and Pennsylvania have blood on their hands, not only from their pro-abortion policies, but from their policies on the coronavirus. All the experts, doctors and science gurus have told us from the beginning the COVID-19 virus can kill more people from one group than others. That group is the elderly, especially elderly with health conditions.
So I’m asking a question. Why in God’s world would these two order COVID-19 patients into nursing facilities? Were there no hospital beds? There were plenty available. In fact, New York Gov. Cuomo had approximately 850 empty beds in the Navy ship, the Comfort, that President Trump moved heaven and earth to get to New York City. Gov. Wolf committed the same sin. There were plenty of empty hospital beds in Pennsylvania as well. Both of these governors ignored that fact.
And what were the consequences of this strategy? In New York, as of this writing, 5,200 elderly in nursing facilities have died. In Pa., approximately 3,043 have perished. That is a whopping 69 percent of the total deaths in Pennsylvania, where 4,440 have died. Was this a fatal error? Was this evil strategy designed to eliminate seniors? These two are pro-abortion advocates, so why would my allegation surprise you?
Pa. Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine pulled her 95-year-old mother out of a nursing facility when she got word that COVID-19 patients were being admitted and moved her to a hotel. How nice to be privileged as well as informed. How sad for the rest of them.
Philip J. Granato
Shenango Township
