Wolf administration
mishandling COVID-19 response
Editor, The News:
What does Gov. Wolf’s administration and China have in common? Answer: Massive secrecy, deception and control over citizens.
China: Hid the outbreak of mysterious deadly Wuhan virus, disallowed experts to sound warnings, disallowed outside experts to investigate, locked people indoors and did not admit person-to-person transmission until China cornered the world market on respirators, masks, gloves, etc.
Wolf administration: Still hiding process of picking winners and losers with waivers for businesses to operate, PA Department of Health Secretary, Dr. Rachel Levine getting caught cooking the books to show increase in Wuhan virus deaths — then forced to revise after getting caught lying and using state funding as leverage to force cities and counties to comply with strict shutdown orders.
Dr. Levine’s claim to fame in previous life’s work was focusing on youth eating disorders. Does taking away families’ ability to put food on their tables erase any good she has performed in the past?
Equally hypocritical is Wolf’s former cabinet manufacturing business receiving a waiver to operate, then rescinded when shamed publicly.
Wolf, Levine and the Department of Community and Economic Development have made themselves the authorities deciding loss of jobs/income, forcing business to close (some forever) and stripping away of constitutional rights, is for our own good.
Persons and businesses can take their own precautions. Wolf channeling his Mr. Rogers persona, doesn’t make his actions any less tyrannical.
Patty Jenkins
New Castle
