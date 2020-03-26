Why would you not vote for Bernie Sanders?
Editor, The News:
Why would America vote for Bernie, the Dem. Socialist? He campaigns like he wants an intelligent, healthy and working society. He claims health is wealth. He’s for free college and Medicare for all.
Why, Trump claims the majority of American workers can afford college and health care for their families. That’s why he wants rid of Obamacare and has no health plan of his own. Concern is widespread amongst labor unions whose contracts include health benefits. Bernie’s for more trade unions and collective bargaining. He’s for raising the $7.25 minimum wage to a profitable wage.
With wind and solar power he wants clean air for our children and grandchildren, which would create millions of new good-paying jobs. He’s for affordable housing and rent for homeless veterans and families. He’s for keeping social benefits that all Americans are entitled to, that Trump wants to get rid of.
This would be the Republicans’ definition of a revolution, not Bernie’s. He’s against corporate welfare that ranges in the billions yearly. In the 1980s, corporate America deserted America with all our good-paying mamufacturing jobs to many Communist and Socialist countries for cheap wages and our EPA regulations so they could pollute the rest of the planet. Now in 2020 they are still hiding billions of dollars of profits in Swiss banks and the Cayman Islands.
President Bush’s lies about WMD, Iraq Middle East, 20-year, no-win war costing many young military and civilian lives and permanent mental and physical injuries at the current cost of over $7 trillion. Trump’s failed trade deal with China, costing billions of tax dollars paid to our farmers, and Bernie wants free college and health care for all, can you imagine that? Bernie said, this is not for his future, it’s for yours.
Who in their right mind would not vote for Bernie?
David P. Gaibis Sr.
New Castle
