Why do only addicts get free live-saving medication?
Editor, The News:
It sickened me to see yet another free giveaway of naloxone orchestrated by our governor Tom Wolf. Isn’t it nice that we as hardworking taxpayers can rest at night knowing we are saving the lives of those that choose to overdose on opioids.
What about my hardworking friend that has to pay $600.00 a month for her insulin and diabetes supplies or my hardworking daughter who has outrageous copays for her eight months of chemo treatment?
Aren’t these meds life-saving?
Well last time I checked, my daughter, my friend and countless others with real diseases didn’t choose to have cancer, diabetes or any other true disease. When is it the good guys turn Governor Wolf?
Devina Romeo
Bessemer
