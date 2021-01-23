Who says a change to Home Rule won't help the city?

The ‘bottom-line’ questioned by Mark Elisco (in a Dec. 17 letter): How does the change in government produce revenue? He wrote it doesn’t!
Well in budget math, let us agree that it does not? I don’t have a master’s degree, as pointed out by Mark Elisco in the past mayoral debate, but my interpretation of the intent of the commission is this: more production by our civil servants, accountability, for the same and/or less pay under the direction of a full-time, unbiased, goal-driven city manager. Results are a beautiful community to live in which will create a more productive economic environment in a short time and for the long long run.
Produce revenue? Focusing on community development will usher in economic development absolute. Get people with talent to want to move and live here thus growing the tax base lessens the burden on the remaining taxpayers. That is how it will help produce and save revenue for the people and the budget. Walmart’s value theory of less is more. Common sense tells us to come in out of the rain, Mark.
Is it necessary to change our form of government? No. Truth is, it all boils down to the intent and integrity of the agenda of our elected mayor no matter what form is voted in and acted upon.
Changing our form of government is good and bad. To say it is all good is indeed a fallacy. I have lived it and know the potential down fall. For anyone to say that change is ridiculous or all bad is buffalo bung, pure buffalo dung. I believe that change will shake the foundation of a corrupt tree that has stagnated our community as a whole for far too long. That is why this community voted in change this last mayoral election. That is why this community will vote in change this coming mayoral election.
For me, a simple yet profound change/idea that needs to be implemented is in term limits. I recommend reducing the term of mayor to two years. When the mayor is productive for the community then he/she gets voted back in by the people. The concept of shared power and a hired strong city manager is good, but can go wrong in so many political ways. It will be horrible economically for us to not see and make the wrong decision.
Fixing New Castle is hard. I will run again, first for city council this coming election as an independent party member and I will seek your Republican and Democratic votes of confidence.
Then I plan to run for mayor in the following election as a conservative Democrat. I am coming home and will fix a couple of things that are broken. The problems that plague our community are not only from within and not only exclusive to New Castle. They all will be addressed. I can work with either form of government because I have a vision to lead and grow our city.
I implore you all to believe that New Castle can become The Hallmark City of America!
To believe, if only with the faith of a mustard seed, it will be done. We are going to have fun! Headquarters — New Castle. What’s in your plan?
Jim Constant
New Castle
(The author is a former New Castle mayoral candidate.)
