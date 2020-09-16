Editor, The News:
What the Democratic Party and the Biden-Harris team need now is a modern-day Paul Revere riding and campaigning across America, shouting and warning, “The Republicans are coming, the Republicans are coming,’ with the help of the Russians again and endorsed by the KKK and the Neo-Nazis.
Donald Trump with his COVID-19 deaths, “It is what it is,” his radical right, crime-infected, racist voter suppression, Republican administration are destroying our democracy and the future of America. remember.
November, Dump Trump and anyone he supports to make America a safe, unified and progressive America.
David P. Gaibis Sr.
New Castle
