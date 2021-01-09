I’m not very good at writing, but I have to say what is in my heart.
I joined the military when I was 17 years old. I have had our flag flying in our backyard for as long as I can remember. I’m not a hero. I love our country, but I am so upset by what is happening in our country, like everyone else. I can’t understand how a man of this character can have so much support. They say, “Look what he has done for our country.” What do they say now?
They talk about bullying being a problem in this country, and it starts from the top.
It doesn’t matter if you are Republican or Democrat, we are all Americans. Let us work together to make this country what it used to be. Remember, “together we stand, divided we fall.”
John Genareo
New Castle
