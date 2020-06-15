Washington supervisors apparently will decide what is constitutional
Editor, The News:
Congratulations to the Washington Township supervisors on enacting a “Second Amendment Sanctuary Ordinance.” They have made it clear that they, not the U.S. or PA courts, will determine what laws are constitutional.
I urge all Washington Township residents to pursue this line of “logic” and declare their homes “5th and 14th Amendment Sanctuaries.” Those constitutional provisions protect citizens from deprivation of property without due process.
Sanctuary homes under such a declaration will not be subject to the township zoning, subdivision, eminent domain or taxing provisions that deprive citizens of the use of their property and which the homeowner can then deem unconstitutional.
Such declarations will have just as much legal basis and effect as the supervisors actions in declaring that their township is not subject to state and federal laws.
Please send copies of your declarations to the supervisors and Representative Bernstine to thank them for opening up this avenue of freedom.
Allen Palmer
New Castle
