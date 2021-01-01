The White House said President Trump doesn’t read. It looks like the Republican party missed its reading class, especially when it comes to our Constitution, Bill of Rights, rule of law and Webster’s dictionary definitions.
Treason, the offense of acting to overthrow one’s government: 126 House members and 19 Republican state attorney generals endorsed the Texas lawsuit in an attempt to invalidate the millions of American votes in the battleground states of Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin. It’s like we have to ask the 126 Republicans in the House and the 19 attorney generals for permission to vote in our home state. Federal judges and U.S. Supreme Court justices have ruled against all of Trump’s baseless lawsuits, and to top it off, these judges were appointed by Bush and Trump.
Can you imagine that?
Are the Republicans guilty of any of the definitions above, or are they just trying to destroy or undermine the freedoms of democracy? In going back to reading and listening, doesn’t any of Trump’s base read newspapers or watch “all” the news channels on TV?
If there are anymore future violent protests going on, will the National Guard have to be activated, like when the college students were protesting the Vietnam War? The American people should remember the four years of Trump’s lies and chaos when they vote in Nov. 2022 and 2024.
David P. Gaibis
New Castle
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.