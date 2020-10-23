Vote to make America safe, unified and progressive
Democrat President Bill Clinton, Republican President George Bush, Democrat President Barack Obama and Democrat Hillary Clinton, while campaigning for president, all combined were “not” endorsed by the Russians, KKK, Neo-Nazis and other white supremacist groups that the FBI is keeping a close eye on.
In 2015, Donald Trump, Mike Pence and their Republican administration were endorsed by the KKK, Neo-Nazis, moral majority and the Russians are still are now in 2020. David Duke, a well-known KKK’r endorsed Trump-Pence. In Aug. 2019, protesters were protesting the statue of Confederate General Robert E. Lee in Charlottesville, Va. The Neo-Nazis were there with their German helmets and swastikas, the emblem of Hitler’s Nazi Party and the Third Reich.
Trump said there were good people on both sides — can you imagine that? A protester from out of state rammed his car into the protesters’ crowd, killing a young woman. “This is Trump’s America.” Not the Democrats. If the truth fits, Trump lies. Trump-Pence with their COVID-19 200,000 deaths, “it is what it is.” Their radical right, crime-infested, racist voter suppression Republican administration are destroying our democracy and the future of our America. Remember in November, dump Trump-Pence to make our America a safe, unified, progressive America. Hang in there, James Cherozzi, you’re a family man that truly loves our America.
David P. Gaibis Sr.
New Castle
