I am running for Volant borough council as a write-in. I was not made aware by the borough office that I was up for reelection (no big surprise).
Obviously both Bob McGary and Wayne Edwards were made aware of their status, and made it to the primary ballot.
Nonetheless, after the May 11 debacle when Debbie Lakin, Carmen Brown, McGary and John Shaw failed to show up at the scheduled meeting with no warning, I am determined more than ever to try to make things right through the ballot box. As far as I know, the meeting was never canceled.
I was saddened that the merchants felt that they had to sue the borough in order to get the community bathroom opened. Now, there is a sign on the bathroom that states it is closed for the season. Council never voted to close the bathroom for the rest of the year.
I can only guess whose idea this was. I understand even more why the merchants did not trust borough council to adhere to their obligations and maintain an open bathroom for the community and the tourists.
The borough council appears to feel that it is able to break the law and its obligations with impunity. I believe, though, that in the end, the council will eventually be held accountable for its misdeeds.
This whole Peyton Place mentality did not have to be if both sides treated each other with respect. The merchants have made it perfectly clear their problem started with their inability to communicate with the borough office. They have talked about being treated rudely, with no respect, and often felt intimidated.
This lack of communication could be addressed successfully if everyone involved would come together and hold a “conflict resolution” to iron out their problems with one another. Yet, it appears to be too late since a lawsuit is pending. Personally, I put the blame squarely on McGary’s shoulders, and feel that it is about time for him to stand up and admit his failures to resolve this divide between the council and the merchants.
Donald Little
Volant borough council
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.