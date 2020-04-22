Virginia governor will have
a lot to answer for
Editor, The News:
Being a close friend of the Clintons, the governor of Virginia tried to help Hillary in the last election. According to the New Castle News, he wanted to give 20,000 felons in his state the right to vote. A judge said no.
You can’t give mass absolution like that, it has to be done on a case-by-case basis. How did he know who the majority would vote for? The article said, “the criminal element associates more closely with the liberal party.”
Then he said if a good abortion goes bad, and the baby lives, “we can set it aside and have a discussion about it.”
Will it be shot, stabbed, choked, dropped on its head or will they just him him or her starve to death?
Without God, anything is allowed. What an account to be rendered on Judgment Day.
Frank Mastrangelo
New Castle
