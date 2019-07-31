Urge lawmakers to reject Equality Act
Editor, The News:
Pride and equality sound good — but beware!
Some call evil good, and good evil.
As we have government laws to keep us safe, we also have God’s laws. When we deliberately flaunt God’s laws, we will pay a price.
Now there is a law called “The Equality Act.” Vote against this.
Check it out on “AllforFreedom.com.” Call your senators!
Sally Herold
New Castle
(Editors note: The Equality Act is a bill that would add “sexual orientation” and “gender identity” as protected classes under federal civil rights law.)
