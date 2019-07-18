UMPC, Highmark, AG
should be commended for working out deal
Editor, The News:
I am writing this to thank UPMC, Highmark, Josh Shapiro and his team for coming together and agreeing to a 10-year contract.
This contract means so much to me and millions of other people involved.
We can breathe a sigh of relief that our medical needs will be taken care of within the Western Pennsylvania healthcare system.
We are all winners and set a precedent for healthcare systems all over the country. Everyone can work together for the good of all the people. Together, we can do anything.
Thank you UPMC and Highmark healthcare systems. We appreciate everything you did joining with Josh Shapiro and Gov. Wolf to make this happen.
Nataline Wyza
Hillsville
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.