Trump’s ‘help’ really just another smokescreen
Editor, The News:
Once again, this president wants you to think he’s done something great when in reality he’s deceived again.
He gets on a platform and tells the American people how the unemployed are going to get $400 extra — but read the small print, and he’s giving you nothing but false hope. The truth is the federal government will give $300 and the states $100, but with most states financially strapped, if they can’t give the $100 you get nothing more — but he doesn’t say that. This is just another smokescreen because he needs to be in front always in front the great showman
Thank God that I never had to go without a paycheck, but for the millions now living it I feel for every one of them because this administration cares very little for all of you. People in food lines, and this man cracks jokes with his rich cronies cheering him on — what a disgrace for the leader of the free world to stoop so low again.
This so-called proud Republican will try to dismantle the postal service, Social Security, Medicare and whatever he can to get re-elected. He is an evil that is destroying all that was once great in this country. He will stop at nothing, including putting children at risk with pushing the back-to-school agenda, and shame on all his enablers around him.
You keep playing golf and your fellow Americans will stand in food lines and pray they still have a home. Fore!
James Cherozzi
New Castle
