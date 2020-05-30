No meat to be had?
You’re better off
Editor, The News:
A word of advice for anyone who’s getting ready to panic about the possibility of a meat shortage: I have not eaten a piece of animal flesh of any kind since 1997. You’ll survive!
In fact, it may make you realize just how much it isn’t an important food staple in your diet. Stay healthy.
Jeff Maciejewski
New Castle
Trump targets postal
service, but uses it
Editor, The News:
My wife and I recently received over $1,200 stimulus checks.
I thought that the money was from the U.S. Treasury and our taxes that we sent in, but guess what. It came from Donald Trump’s personal checking account, as his signature was at the bottom of the check.
Thank you so much for your generosity, Mister President.
Then a following letter tells us how helpful the money will be for us.
Both of these were mailed through the U.S. Postal Service and delivered by our letter carrier.
Funny how they were sent through an agency that the president wants to get and turn over to a private company.
How tacky and disgusting.
Thomas P. Schweikert
New Castle
