Editor, The News:
Let’s dissect some of the recent letters written by the Trump supporters.
On Aug. 26, “Mr. K” whines about the length of my previous submission. He evidently counted every other word — how petty!
“Mr. K” seemed to mock my assertion of President Trump talking and acting like a dictator. Donald said on camera, “Article II gives me the right to do whatever I want.”
Could you imagine if Barack Obama said that? How many times has Trump referred to the press as the “enemy of the people?”
How about when the president suggested he should be able to revoke broadcast licenses of the television networks who air things he doesn’t like? Sounds more like Putin’s Russia or Erdogan’s Turkey.
“Mr. K” complains about “24/7 personal hatred attacks on Donald Trump.”
On Aug. 19, “Mr. G” stated, “Donald Trump is not, never has been, and never will be a racist.”
Evidently “Mr. G” must have been asleep when Trump called nations of predominantly Black and brown people as “bleep-hole countries.”
Then when two female members of Congress who happen to be Muslim made statements Trump didn’t like, he responded that “they should go back to where they came from.” (Both were born in America.)
If families were coming to America illegally from, say, Scotland or Norway, would Trump have them in cages? The racism goes on and on!
On Aug. 28, a different “Mr. G” accused CNN and MSNBC, along with some of us letter writers, of being “devious.” Yet he himself was being devious by what he didn’t mention. Fox News commentator Chris Wallace was questioning Donald Trump in a face-to-face interview when the president brought up his conspiracy theory that Barack Obama spied on his 2016 campaign. Mr. Wallace’s response was, “That’s not true.” So Chris was being devious?
Funny that the second “Mr. G” didn’t acknowledge the recent 1,000-page Senate Intelligence Agency report that concluded members of Trump’s campaign committee colluded with Russian agents in the last election.
Robert Zbegan
Shenango Township
