Trump not happy
when COVID-19 strikes
close to home
Editor, The News:
Boy, it sure is different when the shoe is on the other foot. Your president blows off the coronavirus time after time, but now that his personal valet has tested positive, he’s fuming mad and now when it’s hitting home he wants protected better wow it’s like protect me better but what about the rest of us.
This man shows no empathy for all death and suffering going on but once again only cares about Donald Trump.
I do understand he did not ask for this virus to cripple our country, but show just a little empathy for all the families torn apart and all the sick just hanging on. With unemployment close to 25 percent, his response is “it’s not my fault” and even the Democrats know that, but here he is again always back to him and not the problem that is at hand. Just one time I want to see him and hear him talk about the families who have lost loved ones to this horrible virus, but he never does and why not? Because that’s who this man is always was and always will be.
His game plan is easy to figure out — let the economy spike a little so he can get re-elected, but then again, what else to expect? This is Trump always about Trump and let’s not worry about the poor valet who tested positive, but Trump needs better protected.
No, we need protected from him. He is a virus that must go away.
James Cherozzi
New Castle
