Trump haters getting rich through lobbying
Editor, The News:
I recently read a book titled “Trump Aftershock.” It was written by a Christian minister and endorsed by the president of Liberty University.
It tells that George Soros and his son Michael are funding the mainstream media (CBS, ABC, NBC, CNN and MSNBC), all the ones who constantly bash our president.
We’ve been told Jim Coomey made $9 million lobbying for Boeing. Who is funding Nancy Pelosi and Adam Schiff?
Pelosi is the most egotistical and arrogant person I’ve seen in my life and I’m 89 years old.
She always saying how she prays. She prays, prays and then does the despicable things. As a born-again Christian, I resent this because she blames God for her acts against the people of our nation.
Someone should investigate these two individuals. The ones who hate Trump are the ones hiding behind lobbying and becoming wealthy.
Nancy McCaskey
Neshannock Township
Local businesses should continue producing health items
Editor, The News:
I commend local business people who have restructured their operations to produce face masks, hand sanitizer and other health essentials during this health crisis.
My question is: Why haven’t local businesses been doing this all along, instead of leaving our health needs in the hands of the Chinese, who are, allegedly, the initiators of the coronavirus?
I have another question: Will you continue to provide this service after the crisis is over, so that Americans can take charge of their own health care needs?
This would also keep American dollars in the hands of consumers, employers and employees.
Dorothy G. Burchett
New Castle
(Editor’s note: The author of this letter writes a weekly column that appears Saturdays in the New Castle News.)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.