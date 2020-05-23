Trump has lots of
promises and failures
Editor, The News:
To get attention for his upcoming presidential campaign, Trump had to create the birther movement. He probably still has investigators in Hawaii, looking for President Obama’s birth certificate.
Next was his southern Wall that Mexico was going to pay for. When he asked who is going to pay for the wall, the Trumpers would shout, “Mexico.” Mexico doesn’t have a dime invested.
Gen. Flynn, his former national security adviser, while campaigning would talk about Clinton’s emails. The Trumpers would shout, “Lock her up, lock her up.” Now Gen. Flynn is awaiting sentencing to be locked up.
If elected, Trump said his first move would be to get rid of Obamacare. It’s been to the Supreme Court twice, Trump is taking it there again. If successful, we’ll be stuck with Trump’s health care plan; he has none.
He gave corporate America big tax breaks to bring our mills and plants back from foreign countries. Can anyone name them?
By the way, Donnie, where’s Rudy G., your personal lawyer, what foreign country do you have him in, digging up dirt on the Biden family?
Let’s get into Trump’s refusal to inform the American public about coronavirus, the emissary of death. In early 2020, Donnie the Magician said the virus would magically disappear, as of April 30, 2020. In four months, there are more people dead in America from the virus than there were in the Vietnam War. You see, corporate America hates safety in “all industries” because “there is no profit in safety.”
Maintenance, equipment and medical supplies cost a lot of money, as seen in COVID-19. Who are the Grim Reapers in our country? Trump, aka “Pinocchio,” claims he built the biggest economy this world has ever seen, in three years.
Can you imagine anyone believing that? Sounds like he’s going to run for president again. These are just a few of Trump’s promises and failures. Remember November, vote.
David P. Gaibis Sr.
New Castle
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.