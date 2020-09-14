Trump has earned all the criticism he gets
Editor, The News:
I am writing to the people that think the president is being picked on. He is a disgrace to America due to siding with Putin in front of the world? Tells the police to not be so nice when putting criminals in the back of the car.
He said, “I could stand in the middle of 5th Avenue and shoot somebody and I wouldn’t lose voters.” Shuts down the government when he does not get his way. Uses emergency authority to circumvent Congress about the border wall. Bullies and makes fun of people when he does not get his way. Attacks dead people because he is not invited to their funeral. Says, “I like people who weren’t captured.”
This is from someone who never served. Asked the president of Ukraine to investigate Hunter Biden. He gave Turkey the green light to invade Syria to attack our Kurdish allies. Should not be able to tweet. His handling of Jamal Khashoggi’s murder with a bone saw and says it did not happen. Policy to separate children from parents. Never listens to anyone because he thinks he is that smart.
Said the virus will go away and it only killed some people. Whoever supports this man, shame on you — he has no respect or morals. All that comes out of his mouth are lies. He does not respect even himself.
Tamara Dougherty
New Castle
