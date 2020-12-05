Trump being Trump
reason he lost election
You recently published a letter titled “Several factors favored Biden in his election.” The writer failed to mention the most important factor — Trump being Trump. What do I mean by this?
1. Trump has lied more than any previous president. His twisted and distorted facts go way beyond “spin.” They are outright falsehoods.
2. Trump has had the most corrupt election campaign and administration in modern history. More of his associates and appointees have been convicted than any previous administration. On top of that, his own personal dealings are under investigation by the New York attorney general.
3. He lacked any moral leadership qualities as evidenced by his sexual attacks on women (many self-admitted), his marital affairs, his unethical and possibly illegal business dealings, his racist, white supremacist and divisive rhetoric.
4. His bombastic, bullying personality often resorted in name-calling, personal attacks with anyone who disagreed with him.
5. The endless, unethical use of government power to benefit his own selfish gains ahead of the country’s.
6. His verbal attacks on veterans, disabled people and persons held in regard by many in our country, such as John McCain, John Lewis and previous presidents.
In the end, Trump not being Trump would have won his reelection.
Too many people saw through him for what he really is. So, plain and simple, he lost because of who he was and not any outside factors.
Frank Dileo
New Castle
