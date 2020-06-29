Trump being allowed to get away with hate speech
Editor, The News:
To the American people: your president is a very sick individual. Please do something about him before he is responsible for more deaths.
If he was someone we saw on the corner spouting his hate, he’d have been put in the psych ward a long time ago. Wake up!
Jeff Maciejewski
New Castle
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.