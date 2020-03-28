Tribute to black music an awesome show
Editor, The News:
The New Castle Playhouse has again given reason for me to write this letter for the outstanding celebration of Black Music Through the Decades program on Feb. 15.
Under the direction of Erika Groves and produced by Vaughn Hudspath with Gordon Austin as the talented musical director, coupled with awesome talent all from the New Castle Area, made for a top-notch evening.
The talent was of varied ages with Elijah Groves as M.C. taking us on the journey through the music of Nat King Cole, Billie Holiday and the Progression presented by Vincent Wise. Erika Groves accompanied Gordon Austin on the keyboard with her excellent flute for an awesome Gospel music tribute, which also included several exquisite dance numbers. The Motown Tribute included music from Hairspray, Lionel Ritchie, The Temptations, Marvin Gaye, with a Michael Jackson Tribute as the finale. The amazing dinner that preceded the program was presented by Austin Taste Us catering.
And the best part was the announcement that this was to be the first annual event, so if you missed it this year, you will have another chance to put it on your calendar next year. Our town is filled with amazing talent in so many areas. That makes “New Castle -- The Right Place”!
We express sincere gratitude to all of the participants for sharing their gifts with us.
Judi and Bob Naugle
New Castle
