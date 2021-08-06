We all know that COVID-19 has brought the world to its knees. We look in awe at scientists who work hard to develop vaccines to prevent the disease and delta variant ever happening. Just in the 20th century, we have developed vaccines for diphtheria, tetanus, yellow fever, polio, Japanese encephalitis, anthrax, mumps, measles, rubella, chicken pox, pneumonia, hepatitis A and B, shingles and more.
These vaccines all work, you probably took them, and today we have developed two that work on COVID. Now, I am talking to you — the unvaccinated. If you don’t want a vaccine, I and this world have no respect for you. You can’t go on believing you are immortal.
Don’t say you are allergic to all shots, but ask your doctor and I bet he or she will tell you to get vaccinated. You will find that if you can’t, it’s rare.
Don’t tell me your religion will protect you. Taxes and death are two things none of us beat.
Don’t say no because you or your family are strong people, that you only get together infrequently. Strong people like you are 95 percent of the problem.
Don’t say no because the vaccine infringes on your rights. Sugardale bologna! All of us don’t want you to spread it.
You took vaccines before and never asked what was in it so you don’t use this excuse. Vaccines are developed that took many years or one year, but now you want to see what happens. Well, go to your favorite funeral home and get fitted just in case you aren’t immortal.
The only protection is vaccination, so help yourself and the world today. Get vaccinated!
Bruce Waldman
Neshannock Township
