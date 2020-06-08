The cross still stands as the emblem of Christianity
Editor, The News:
Today, I write to inform people about the cross. The cross is the chief symbol of Christianity, no star or angel.
The highest cross in the world is 26 feet held by the Andes statue standing at 14,000 feet above sea level between Argentina and Chile. Another huge cross overlooks Rio de Janeiro. The highest in America is a skyscraper church which houses the Chicago Temple. The lowest is the subterranean Cathedral of Zipaquira ancient mine 40 miles off Bogota, Colombia.
The “Old Rugged Cross” is on the altar of the Nation in the Cathedral of the Pines in the White Mountains near Rindge, New Hampshire.
We have the Navy Cross, the Distinguished Flying Cross. The cross appears in government decorations as the German Iron Cross, St. Patrick Cross, the Greek Cross in Finland and Sweden, and on and on.
I hope they teach this in church and Sunday school. Little by little, we’re losing history and the truth.
Helena, mother of Emperor Constantine, is referred to as the first woman archeologist because of her search for the “True Cross of Christ.” The site of Calvary was probably outside the first century city wall, not as this church is today.
I believe I have said enough. I only hope “they” teach this today. Christian scholars are discovering that the liturgy of the early church was extraordinarily alive, rich and designed to build up the body of Christ.
Peter Panella
New Castle
