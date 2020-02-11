Thank you to servicemen and women
Editor, the News:
Sing for us a blessing for something born of worth.
The heart of this great nation yet beating from its birth.
No man can tear asunder our Lady Liberty.
From cradle unto deathbed, forever let it be.
Beyond the grief in sorrow, beyond the sting of pain.
Those who serve this country would gladly serve again.
Let it resound from mountains, and every place below.
“America, we love you,” what more is there to know?
For all who serve, civilian and otherwise, thank you.
Thomas L. Slater
New Castle
