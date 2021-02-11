On 1/04/21, H.R.127, also known as the “Sabika Sheikh Firearm Licensing and Registration Act”, was submitted in the House of Representatives. It provides for the licensing of firearms and ammunition, the registration of all firearms, and to prohibit possession of certain ammunition.
Under the Firearm Registration System, the owner of any firearm must transmit to the ATF the make, model and serial number of each firearm, the identity of the owner, the date the firearm was acquired, and where the firearm will be stored. The Attorney General of the U.S. will establish and maintain a database of all firearms, and the contents accessible to all members of the public, all federal, state and local law enforcement, all branches of the military, and all state and local government.
To obtain a license to possess any firearm and ammunition, an individual must be 21, undergo a criminal background check, undergo a psychological evaluation, successfully complete a 24-hour training course, and prove that an insurance policy must be purchased annually at the cost of $800. The psychological evaluation must be conducted by a psychologist approved by the attorney general, and would include evaluation of other members of the household in which the individual resides.
These are just a few of the items included in H.R .127. I encourage every gun owner to read this bill completely before it is voted on and passed.
It is an all-out attack on the Second Amendment, but at this point, most people aren’t even aware it is about to happen.
I urge every firearm owner, and everyone who wants to preserve your constitutional rights, to contact your congressmen and senators and express your feelings on this or any similar bill(s) which directly attack our constitutional freedoms.
Mark Allegro
Neshannock Township
