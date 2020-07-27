Take time to thank the
essential workers who
serve you
Editor, The News:
I think it is about time we take a little break from politics and focus on the essential workers who are too often forgotten in this political environment.
I work as a HR manager for Giant Eagle, where I cover several stores including New Castle and Hermitage. I want to personally thank each and every one of my team members for everything they have done over the last four months. These selfless human beings deserve so much recognition for what they have done.
I have watched employees work 12-hour days, 70-hour weeks, and they have been away from their families and their sacrifices are nothing short of heroic. I am so proud to call each and every one of you members of my work family.
My prayers continue to remain with all the essential workers right now and I once again thank each and every one of you for everything that you have done. Please continue wearing masks and please practice social distancing so we can keep our essential workers safe while they try providing for their families. God bless each and every one of you and your families.
Brandon Cherozzi
New Castle
