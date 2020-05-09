Support the president, whether you like him or not
Editor, The News:
One popular misconception is that government employees, local, state and federal are employees of the people and are accountable to them. That’s not true.
As Woodrow Wilson said, government employment is not a democracy. Government employees are accountable to their superiors, and they to their superiors, up the line to the elected officials. They are the ones accountable to the citizens.
Harry Truman fired Gen. MacArthur, although he was very popular with the people. Truman knew what anyone who has ever been in management knows: In any organization there must be loyalty. If you are not loyal to your boss, quit and find another job. Then badmouth him/her all you want.
Trump had very little loyalty when he took office because the entrenched bureaucrats thought it was their country to run and he wasn’t one of them. They were wrong. It is the job of the president to decide how the country will be run whether that president is Truman, Clinton, Obama or Trump.
The top people who ran the FBI are prime examples of what can go wrong when government employees go unchecked. What they did before the election and even after Trump was elected should scare anyone who values freedom, the Constitution and especially the Bill of Rights.
Like it or not, Donald Trump is the choice of the people for president. We need to support him as he fights the virus and works bring the economy back. Why? Because we have no choice. He is the only person in a position to do it.
The majority of our governors, Democrats and Republicans get that.
If you prefer that Joe Biden takes his place, that’s fine, vote for him in November, it’s not far away. But for now, we need to stop undermining everything the president does or nothing will change for the better.
Ed Fosnaught
Slippery Rock Township
