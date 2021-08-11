My Reliacard was locked for over four months without ever getting a reason.
Before they sent me another Reliacard, they sent over $7,000 back to the state.
So I was told to call the Pennsylvania Treasury Department.
However, when I did I was told they are aware of my situation and will mail a check but not sure when.
That was two months ago and have recently tried reaching out only to get no response or hung up on due to high call volume.
Rachel Dotts
New Castle
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.