Stand up for Christ’s
second coming
Our next guest event in redemption history is Christ’s second coming.
The Bible tells us to be patient in suffering and to stand firm because the Lord’s coming is near.
With all that’s happening, what do you think? Stand up for what is right and do it now!
Sally Harold
Slippery Rock Township
