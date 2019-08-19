Spiritual joy transcends worldly happiness
Editor, The News:
“Joy” appears 165 times in the Bible. Joy whom the people of God should have is holy and pure. This joy rises above circumstances and focuses on the very character of God. In the Psalms, the psalmist rejoices over God’s righteousness (71:14-16), salvation (21:1; 71:23), mercy (31:7), creation (148:5), word of God (119:14,162), and faithfulness (33:1-6). God’s characteristics as well as His acts are the cause of rejoicing.
Spiritual joy is called a “fruit of the Spirit” (Galatians 5:22); “joy in the faith” (Philippians 1:25). Its objects are God Himself (Psalms 43:4; Isaiah 61:10); the promises (Philippians 3:3; 1 Peter 1:8); the gospel (Psalms 89:15); the prosperity of Christ’s kingdom (Acts 15:3; Revelation 11:15,17); and the happiness of a future state (Psalms 16:9-11; Romans 5:2; 15:13). Spiritual joy is permanent (John 16:22; Philippians 4:4) and unspeakable (cannot be fully expressed in human words) (1 Peter 1:8).
The joy required of the righteous person (Psalms 150; Philippians 4:4) is produced by the Spirit of God (Galatians 5:22). It looks beyond the present to our future salvation (Romans 5:2; 8:18; 1 Peter 1:4,6) and to our sovereign God, who works out all things for our ultimate good. This kind of joy is distinct from mere happiness. Happiness comes from good “happenings.” Spiritual joy is possible, even in the midst of sorrow (1 Corinthians 12:26; 2 Corinthians 6:10; 7:4).
When a person is filled with the Holy Spirit of God, joy becomes as natural as breathing. All Christians should experience joy in their lives no matter what their “happenings” may be. The child of God can live about the negative circumstances of this sinful world. Rejoice in the Lord always: and again I say, Rejoice (Philippians 4:4).
Dr. Max C. Bungard
Pastor
New Castle Bible Church
