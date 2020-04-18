Response to question offers message of hope
Editor, The News:
The message to humanity: Hope.
The Bible offers so much in goodness to the world, but to only those who listen to the words or who care read to them.
Yet Christians are persecuted, martyred at the rate of 11 a day for their beliefs.
Why? The messages are of goodness, forgiveness. Why, I ask? — incomprehensible! The beliefs that our country were founded on are not being renewed but left on the side of the road by the young and the unfaithful.
The virus, COVID-19, a focal point of the Pope’s message, brings to mind Roxana Simona’s, of Zaragoza, Spain, text addressing my response to her assertion: “very bad situation in this world” “I know so sad … what are the answers from the Bible and why? Difficult to rationalize when innocent people have their lives taken … needlessly — yet only God knows ... where are the miracles?”
“God knows what He is doing if it is his work here. People went crazy, the world is focusing only on money and sex. Sometimes God must punish all of this. We are so distracted now that we forget about who created us and who is taking care of us every day. Maybe this is a test for us to spend more time with God and with our family and realize the importance of certain things. And if it’s not God’s work here, then it is Satan’s work. Maybe he wants to make people think that God doesn’t protect them anymore. He has strength, too, but not more than God! So I think nothing and no one can change our number of days that God has decided for us. We just have to believe, and don’t lose our faith. Because with faith and love, alive or dead, we know that we’ll be with Him forever!”
Harry Flannery
New Castle
