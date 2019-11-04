Editor, the News:
Each day the pages of the New Castle News report the passing of our relatives, friends, and neighbors. On Tuesday, it reported the death of the Rev. Dr. Joseph Hopkins. On many occasions for many years Joe submitted his thoughts about faith and contemporary issues which were published in this section of the newspaper.
Dr. Hopkins was a man of strong conviction and a deep and abiding faith. Surely, in his Father’s house is a mansion prepared for him. Surely, his Savior has prepared an eternal resting place for him.
If there were a world record for the number of people prayed for and for the number of pastoral visits made to the sick and dying, Joe may hold it.
His 100-year race is done and well run. May he rest in the peace and assurance of the promises of Jesus.
Dar Huey
Westminster College
