Remember those on front lines of COVID-19 fight
Editor, The News:
I’m just hoping that in these awful times that everyone takes time to just think of the sacrifices that so many people are doing to keep the rest of us safe and doing it without thinking of themselves
The doctors the nurses and anyone on the front lines risking themselves every day.
The grocery workers keeping us fed which I can’t say enough about great people going far and beyond every single day.
I wish I could thank everyone but I know it’s impossible but just keep them in your prayers and keep your family safe we will get through this we are the greatest country in the world.
Stay home stay safe and stay informed. Say a special prayer for all of New York, who have really been hit hard by this horrible virus. Stay safe.
James Cherozzi
New Castle
