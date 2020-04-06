Remember, reject
those who supportednew garbage deal
Editor, The News:
To the people of New Castle that are unhappy with the trash deal, remember the mayor and others who voted for it and signed it into law can be voted out.
My other point is we have four attorneys who claim to be New Castle guys, one writes sports articles in the New Castle News. Their office is less than 100 yards from the mayor’s office. They want our legal business, but don’t do anything to stop the stealing from our pockets, making Aiken a multi-millionaire.
Thanks for nothing.
Richard Blake
New Castle
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.