'Red' officiated the right way

Growing up in Lawrence County and attending Westminster College basketball games as a youngster, I frequently saw Zigmund “Red” Mihalik officiate.
Red was the premiere college basketball referee and was identified by one publication as the best referee in college basketball.
He officiated NCAA games, Olympics and the NIT when the NIT was the premiere tournament.
Because he lived in Ford City, Westminster was able to have him officiate home games. Nowadays, you hear announcers, coaches and fans complain about officiating at the end of a game. There is even criticism regarding the prejudice against a team at the end of a game. That did not happen with Red Mihalik.
After games, Red would “hang around” and chat with fans. He never had to hide. He was never part of the controversy. One night, I was on the periphery of a conversation he had with a fan. The fan’s question dealt with officiating near the end of a game. Red’s comment was that he thought the rules were the same regardless of which team was leading. He thought the rules were the same regardless of how big the lead might have been. He thought the rules were the same for the last minute of the game.
He stated that he NEVER looked at the scoreboard. Hence, he didn’t know who was leading, he didn’t know what the lead was and he didn’t know how much time was left. Therefore, without any of that information, his officiating could not and did not change.
I have always thought that Red was correct. I have never agreed with comments like “they should let them play at the end of the game.” I agree with Red. I miss Red.
Charles Y. Mansell
New Wilmington
Editor’s note: Mihalik was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in 1986 after more than 40 years officiating games. He died in 1996.
