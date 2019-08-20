Prepare your child for first day of school
Editor, The News:
Anxiety is defined as a feeling of uneasiness or a sense of fear. If we look back on a school years, we may recall the “first day butterflies.”
What can a parent do to relieve some of the stress?
First of all, talk! Share your positive experiences of school with your child. If they are feeling anxious, talk to them about a time when you felt anxious. Knowing that someone they respect has felt the same feelings will help to easy their anxiety.
Also, check to see who else is in his/her class and schedule a “play date” prior to the first day of school. Having a familiar face in your child’s class will be helpful.
Plus, be sure to start curbing “summer bedtime” by 10 minutes a night until you have reached “school bedtime.” A tired child on the first day is a grumpy child on the first day. A grumpy child translates into an anxious child.
Finally, read! There are many books about the first day of school that will help to alleviate some fears and it will create a comfort zone of reading time.
1. School’s First Day of School by Adam Rex
2. The Day You Begin by Jacqueline Woodson
3. All Are Welcome by Alexandra Penfold
4. First Day Jitters by Julie Danneberg
5. This School Year Will Be The Best by Kay Winters
6. Mae’s First Day of School by Kate Berube
7. Kindness Starts With YOU by Jacquelyn Stagg
Todd Cole
New Castle
