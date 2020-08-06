Pre-existing conditions must continue to be covered
Editor, The News:
Do you have asthma, diabetes, sleep apnea, cancer or are you obese or pregnant? Those were just some of the pre-existing conditions that limited your ability to purchase health insurance coverage before the Affordable Care Act (Obamacare) was passed. Now COVID-19 would be added because of its unknown, long term prognosis.
I recently found a letter from Highmark Blue Cross/Blue Shield that I had received prior to my retirement from employment where I had employee coverage provided through one of their plans. They had included a Prior Certifiable Coverage Certificate with directions, “Please keep this document in a safe place. Your certificate(s) could be useful if you enroll in a health plan with a pre-existing exclusion period ... Your new plan can reduce your pre-existing condition exclusion period by giving you time credit for your prior coverage.”
I had forgotten one of the threats that used to exist for millions of us trying to get health insurance coverage before the Affordable Care Act. It changed how the health industry does business with individuals. After the law went into effect, insurers had to sell health insurance to anyone who applied, whether or not they had a pre-existing condition.
As of June 26, 2020, the Trump Administration has urged the U.S. Supreme Court to overturn the Affordable Care Act including the pre-existing condition exclusion, with no alternative plan in sight.
How will it impact you and your family if health insurers are allowed to reinstate that exclusion?
Carol Jenkins
New Castle
