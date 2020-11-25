Pope’s endorsement
not unexpected
Pope Francis’ stunning endorsement of same-sex civil unions is not wholly unexpected, though for many LGBTQ advocates it is a welcomed message. Homosexual people have the right to a family. They are children of God. Francis said in an interview for the documentary “Francesco” what we have to have is a civil union law “that way they are legally covered.”
Pope Francis endorsed same-sex civil inions. First of all, not everyone are children of God. Unless you are born again.
Apostle Paul had all kinds of religion, but he didn’t know Christ until he met and had an encounter on the road to Damascus. Even Peter tells us (Peter 1:23) being born again not of corruptible seed, but of incorruptible seed, by the word of God, which liveth and abideth for ever.
Pope Francis needs to read Romans 1:26-28 for this because God gave them up unto vile affections. For even their women did change the natural use into that which is against nature and likewise. Also, the men leaving the natural use of the women, burned in their lust one toward another. Men with men working that which is unseemly, and receiving in themselves that recompense of their error which was meet. And even as they did not like to retain God in their knowledge, God gave them over to a reprobate mind to do those things which are not convenient.
Art Herb
New Castle
