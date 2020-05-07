Politicians shouldn’t be
paid for not working
Editor, The News:
Why are politicians still collecting their regular paychecks, even though they are not working?
This includes local politicians, state politicians and federal ones as well. Why should they get a regular paycheck when they are not doing the will of the people who elected them?
A short-term solution to the worker pay discrepancies we have today could be partially solved by a waiver of the payroll tax in existence today of 7.5 percent.
By eliminating that payroll deduction from workers’ paychecks they could receive a pay increase of 7.5 percent each paycheck. This would eliminate a congressional action for a tax change, which would be a political nightmare in Washington.
This payroll deduction stoppage would end on Dec. 31, which gives employers an incentive to hire more people, to keep employees already on the payroll on duty, and to plan for next year.
Did you know that any tax cut is not cost effective? It costs 30 cents of each tax dollar collected in administrative costs. A payroll tax stoppage is much more cost effective.
Why should politicians get their regular paychecks for sitting at home? Why not implement a pay system for politicians based on their performance? If the GPA ends up at 3 percent, they would receive their regular pay. If it drops to 2 percent, they would lose 33 percent of their paycheck. Conversely, if the GPA would climb to 4 percent, they would receive 33 percent more pay. The incentive system would make them more responsible to the people who voted them into office.
The pay scale would also apply to local politicians and state politicians, also teachers/professors. The system would incentivize them to start working for those who placed them in these responsible positions.
These individuals need to understand who pays them and who they should be accountable to: we, the taxpayer.
Russ Hall
New Castle
