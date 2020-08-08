Politicians should build the future, not erase the past
Editor, The News:
“Pa. GOP lawmakers join Dems on Confederate removal bills” (July 27, edition of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette by Daniel Moore).
“I just don’t see it,” as when a Liberty Mutual ad expresses the obvious.
We once were Americans fighting Americans, and our history is what it is. Where do we humans come from when we attack the past and don’t address our present and our future?
We humans dwell on hate, being offended and have primitive, childlike, uncivilized tendencies that lead to such time-consuming resources of wanting, for example to tear down Confederate monuments, “erasing American history.”
Politicians are terrible, and I for one am concerned of the waste of time and resources in attacking the past when it is clear our future is at stake. Lawmakers, grow up!. Do your jobs. Build a viable future. Don’t try to destroy the past. It is what it is — America evolved!
You politicians are a disgrace to what our founding fathers created. Your primary agenda appears always to be centered on being reelected and your financial individual needs. Career politicians are a detriment to our country’s well-being.
We need politicians to do what is right, be constructive and beneficial to our futures.
Harry A. Flannery
New Castle
