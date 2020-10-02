Police ice cream project a sweet deal
Editor, The News::
On Friday, Sept. 4, my granddaughter heard the ice cream truck coming down our street.
As I flagged down the truck, I noticed that a police cruiser was following behind.
Before I could order ice cream, a police officer got out of the cruiser and told me that anything I bought would be paid for by the police.
I want you to know that that made a little girl’s day.
Kudos and thank you to the New Castle police.
John Abraham
New Castle
