Except for such differences in detail, fixing a minimum wage by law has come to be a bipartisan project.
Beginning with the truism that “the laborer is worthy of his/her hire,” proponents of the minimum wage interpret it to mean that anyone who works thereby establishes a valid claim against his employer, or against society, for a wage sufficient to assure an adequate standard of living.
The goods and services produced by the workmen are the things valued, regardless of how much or how little labor went into their creation. So, if a horse can pull 10 times as many cabbages to market as a man can, who in his right mind would hire a man instead of a horse for that job?
But if the horse is hired, should the cabbage-mover then be required to pay 10 men to sit by and watch the operation? That would be the logical development, according to minimum wage theory that human labor is the only thing of value to society.
That theory is wrong because a great many other things besides direct physical labor are also valuable. There sound reasons why some men/women should earn more for their efforts than others do — why skilled labor should be worth more than unskilled labor.
Human beings are not all alike, in either capacities or desires.
Angelo and Donna E. Pezzuolo
Mount Jackson
