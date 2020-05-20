Editor, The News:
In an article in the April 25 edition of New Castle News (”Out of pandemic crisis, what could a new New Deal look like?”, AP), thoughts of how to get our economy back on track were presented. Harkening back to the first New Deal that came on line in fits and starts in the 1930s, the piece had suggestions, not only for relief, but also for recovery and reform.
With the economy taking such a gigantic hit from the coronavirus pandemic, it will take huge sums of money to get back to a “new normal,” money that will add to the trillions that have already increased the national debt.
Now is the perfect time when we must “lean to green” as we build out our transportation systems, retrofit buildings to be more energy-efficient, and convert our sources of power, and the grid that supplies that power, from fossil fuels to renewable energy. All of those actions will create millions of jobs.
One way to get huge returns without spending much money is to ‘put a price on carbon’ through implementation of the Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act (EICDA), legislation with 80 co-sponsors in the House. The bill puts an increasing fee on fossil fuel emissions at the source (mine, well, port of entry), collects the money and returns it to all Americans as a monthly dividend. It will greatly reduce emissions, save lives because of cleaner air and water, and put money in the pockets of most Americans.
Please learn more about the bill at www.energyinnovationact.org and urge Congressman Mike Kelly to co-sponsor, and then pass, this important legislation.
Bruce Cooper
Citizens’ Climate Lobby
Slippery Rock chapter
