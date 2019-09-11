Organizers: Thanks
for the Memories
Editor, The News:
My sincere thanks to Phil, Rich, Bob and all the members of Rapid Tappets who brought back the Memories car event in downtown New Castle.
It was really a great event on a really nice day. All the cars and entertainment could not have been better.
To top it off, I got to see my personal favorite, Phil’s ‘57 Olds.
Thanks to all of you who helped make it a success. Looking forward to next year.
Tom Scheikert
New Castle
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.