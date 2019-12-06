Open letter to
Mahoningtown citizens
Editor, the News:
Your local Society of St. Marguerites has been taken over as a bar/nightclub from midnight to 3 to 4 a.m. Twenty-five to 50 vehicles arrive after midnight to drink ... be rowdy ... and make noise in the parking lot behind the club. Most of these bar patrons are not Mahoningtown residents, and they come here to drink when other local bars close.
Perhaps you do not care about this club takeover, but for over 50 years this “Society of St. Marguerites” has been a society for this local community. The liquor license issued to this club for the PLCB is a “catering” license and a requirement to maintain this license prohibiting it from becoming a “bar.” That violation is being ignored by the local agencies as well as the PLCB, which has the authority to revoke the liquor license, these agencies are not fulfilling their legal responsibilities.
To verify the contents of this letter all you have to do is drive down Wabash Avenue from 1 to 3:30 a.m. Is this “bar” activities acceptable in the community at the expense of a social club which has served Mahoningtown for many decades for local social occasions. Do you want St. Marguerites to become a late-night bar for abhorrent behavior and noise abuse? This writer and his wife ... both over 70-year-old seniors ... are not able to sleep through the three to four nights a week due to this bar. Is this OK with you too ... from a resident of Mahoningtown for over 70 years?
Perhaps you are not living near enough to this bar to be concerned about it ... but some residents are. Local officials could padlock this nuisance bar tomorrow under PLCB Code 611 but they have ignored their social responsibilities. Will you insist they padlock this nuisance bar?
Russ Hall
New Castle
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.