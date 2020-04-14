One-way street
not properly marked
Editor, The News:
I moved into an apartment at Skyview Towers on Jan. 14. My apartment faces McGonigle Funeral Home.
I recently noticed there is a one-way street sign next to the funeral home.
The sign stating “Do Not Enter” is facing Skyview Towers instead of facing traffic coming from Union Township. As a result, drivers coming from that direction do not know this is a one-way street and have been driving onto the street in the wrong direction.
I even saw a vehicle parked near the church located on this street in the right direction. However, ultimately it turned around and left the street going in the wrong direciton.
Hopefully, someone will check out these public safety concerns.
Sylvia L. McIntosh
New Castle
