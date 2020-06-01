Observe, pass on the true meaning of Memorial Day
Editor, The News:
In a previous letter written by Peter Panella, he acknowledged my letters with a number of adulations. I would like to thank him.
Now to my assembly of the alphabet in letter form.
I ask a question: What does Memorial Day mean to you? Memorial Day puts in motion a social gathering: a poolside picnic, hot dogs, burgers, washed down with a cold soda or beer. This is completely understandable. Family and friends and a fun an enjoyable time. What Americans are enduring, everyone needs and can use some relief.
Beforehand, I asked a question. At this time, I would like to answer it myself. I also need family and friends, and enjoy a cookout. But there are some underlying issues that trouble me and have for sometime.
Memorial Day was instituted to honor our fallen veterans. These men and women go back to the Revolutionary War and at this very moment have our young men and women in harm’s way. During this time frame, an astronomical number gave the supreme sacrifice for their country and fellow man. I beg you to mentor and teach our younger generation the true meaning of Memorial Day — what was sacrificed for the freedoms we enjoy today.
Without the veterans meeting the challenges of evil head on, ask yourself, where would we be today.
I will close by saying may God bless our country and all of society.
Dan Martwinski
New Castle
